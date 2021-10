India witnessed an increase in Covid-19 cases and deaths as the nine-day long festival of Navratri began on Thursday.

The weekly positivity rate (1.68%) has remained less than 3% for the last 104 days. And, the daily positivity rate at 1.57% remained less than 3% for the last 38 days.

This year, India saw a detrimental rise in the Covid caseload between April and May when cases skyrocketed to 4 lakh in a day.