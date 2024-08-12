India retail data: 90% Global brands active in India; Lifestyle market pegged at 130Bn$

India is emerging as a significant hub for global lifestyle brands, with 90% of the top 50 global brands active in the country.

Here are the big ideas from a recent report by Bain and Myntra on how consumers shop, search vs browsing behavior and how tier-2/3 is driving the next growth.

India’s lifestyle market is pegged at $130Bn and 80% of it is fashion!

and 80% of it is fashion! 90% of the top 50 global brands are active in the country.

Revenue Growth: Approximately 50% of these global brands have more than USD 30 million in revenue from India.