India’s richest 1% hold more than four-times the wealth held by 953 million people who make up for the bottom 70% of the country’s population, while the total wealth of all Indian billionaires is more than the full-year budget!

What about income inequality? Well, it would take a female domestic worker 22,277 years to earn what a top CEO of a technology company makes in one year (via).

Globally, world’s 2,153 billionaires have more wealth than the 4.6 billion people who make up 60% of the planet’s population.