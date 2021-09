The x86 server market increased YoY by 12.3% in terms of revenue to reach $261.6 million in Q2 2021 from $232.9 million in Q2 2020.

The non x86 server market decreased YoY by 28.8% to reach $27.9 million in terms of revenue in Q2 2021 from $39.1 million in Q2 2020.

In the April-June quarter, Dell Technologies emerged as the top vendor in the India x86 server market with a revenue share of 25.2% and revenue of $65.8 million.