The India traditional PC market, inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations delivered another strong quarter (Apr-Jun 2022) shipping over 3.7 million units with a year-over-year (YoY) growth of 17.8%: IDC Report.

Online channels have been softening over the last few quarters. While high footfall in offline channels led to a positive quarter for consumers, the growth tapered as schools started to open, thereby leading to reduced remote learning demand.