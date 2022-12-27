India to become third largest economy by 2037: CEBR

The Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) said India’s momentum toward becoming the third economic powerhouse currently appears unstoppable. It projects that it will have the third-largest economy by 2037.
The report said: “In 2035, we forecast that India will become the third $10-trillion economy. Although there are political factors that could hold India back, it has demographics on its side.”
