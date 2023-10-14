Subscribe

India to monitor, not restrict, laptop imports: Commerce Secretary

  • India will not impose licensing requirements on laptop imports but will monitor inbound shipments, according to Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal.
  • An import management system will be implemented from November 1, as part of efforts to boost domestic manufacturing and reduce imports from countries like China.
  • India, which imports about $7-8 billion worth of these goods annually, has taken steps to boost domestic manufacturing of electronic items, including implementing a production-linked incentive scheme and increasing customs duties on electronic components.
