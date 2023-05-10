India to reopen application process for $10 billion in chip incentives

Image Credit: IndianExpress
  • India is reopening the application process for $10 billion in chip incentives.
  • This will provide a boost to the Indian semiconductor industry.
  • The government is hoping to attract investments from global chipmakers.
Via

