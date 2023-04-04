- Industry veterans and experts suggest India should come up with its own AI blueprint.
- They believe adopting technologies such as AI without due diligence and appropriate safeguards can cause disruption of the existing social order.
India urged to create its own AI blueprint, say industry veterans and experts
- Industry veterans and experts suggest India should come up with its own AI blueprint.
- They believe adopting technologies such as AI without due diligence and appropriate safeguards can cause disruption of the existing social order.
[Via]