India will hugely contribute in building Metaverse: Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg said that India is going to play a huge part in building metaverse, a concept in making.
According to Zuckerberg, the online gaming sector in India has seen a lot of growth over the past few years and Meta’s investment in gaming will keep increasing as the company unlocks the full potential of the Metaverse.
The Meta CEO notes that Metaverse isn’t going to get built by any one company or even a small number of companies- but through empowering millions of creators around the world.