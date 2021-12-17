Mark Zuckerberg Quotes

    India will hugely contribute in building Metaverse: Mark Zuckerberg

    • Mark Zuckerberg said that India is going to play a huge part in building metaverse, a concept in making.
    • According to Zuckerberg, the online gaming sector in India has seen a lot of growth over the past few years and Meta’s investment in gaming will keep increasing as the company unlocks the full potential of the Metaverse.
    • The Meta CEO notes that Metaverse isn’t going to get built by any one company or even a small number of companies- but through empowering millions of creators around the world.
    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.