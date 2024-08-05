98% of Indian apps use deceptive or dark patterns: Report

Healthtech apps are the worst when it comes to creating false urgency

Deceptive design practices (also known as dark patterns), used by businesses to manipulate users into unintended actions. These patterns prioritise business interests over user autonomy, potentially leading to financial losses or compromising users' online privacy and security

A report by ASCI (Advertising standards council of India) reveals that almost 98% of top Indian apps use deceptive / dark patterns to lure users to perform 'certain' actions.

Here are the big ideas from the report

And the top dark pattern promoters are?

9/12 Deceptive Patterns were observed in Travel Booking Industry, followed by Delivery & Logistics (8/12)

Privacy Deception was observed in 79% of the apps studied