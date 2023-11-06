Indian auto retail sales drop 8% YoY in October, but rise 12.5% MoM

- Indian retail vehicle sales fell 8% YoY in October, but increased 12.5% MoM, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).
- All automotive categories saw monthly growth, with two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, tractors, and commercial vehicles growing by 15%, 2%, 7%, 15%, and 10% respectively.
- FADA has urged manufacturers to moderate vehicle dispatches and introduce aggressive schemes to help dealers clear inventory before year-end, amidst concerns of high inventory levels and potential financial repercussions of unsold stock.