Indian Cabinet Okays Digital Personal Data Protection Bill Ahead of Parliament Session

- India’s Union cabinet has approved the ‘Digital Personal Data Protection Bill’, a significant revamp of the country’s IT laws that aims to regulate digital personal data processing and protect citizens’ privacy.
- Data fiduciaries, or firms collecting personal data, must clarify their reasons, provide a ‘Consent Manager’ for reviewing consent, and obtain verifiable consent for collecting minors’ data. Individuals can review, amend, and remove their data, and are able to lodge complaints.
- Despite its stringent regulations, the bill includes exemptions for state instrumentalities pertaining to India’s sovereignty, security, foreign relations, public order, and prevention of incitable offences.