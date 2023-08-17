Subscribe

Indian Cabinet Sanctions 7 Railway Multi-Tracking Projects

  • The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved seven multi-tracking projects for Indian Railways, costing approximately Rs 32,500 crore.
  • The projects will enhance line capacity, streamline operations, reduce congestion and propel easy travel across nine states, while creating projected employment of 7.06 crore man-days.
  • These strategic projects aim to modernize the railway network, facilitate varied commodity transportation, and contribute towards climate goals by promoting an energy efficient mode of transport.
