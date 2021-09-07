Home News Indian crypto exchange CoinSwitch Kuber in talks to raise funds at unicorn valuation
- If the talks materialize in a deal, CoinSwitch Kuber will become the second crypto startup in the world’s second largest internet market to attain the unicorn status.
- The investment talks come at a time when CoinSwitch Kuber has almost doubled its userbase in recent months – even as local authorities push back against crypto assets.
- B Capital backed CoinSwitch Kuber’s rival CoinDCX last month in a $90 million round that valued the Indian startup at about $1.1 billion.
