    Indian crypto exchange CoinSwitch Kuber in talks to raise funds at unicorn valuation

    • If the talks materialize in a deal, CoinSwitch Kuber will become the second crypto startup in the world’s second largest internet market to attain the unicorn status.
    • The investment talks come at a time when CoinSwitch Kuber has almost doubled its userbase in recent months – even as local authorities push back against crypto assets.
    • B Capital backed CoinSwitch Kuber’s rival CoinDCX last month in a $90 million round that valued the Indian startup at about $1.1 billion.
    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.