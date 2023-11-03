Subscribe

Indian cybersecurity agency to investigate Apple’s security alert to politicians and journalists

  • The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) will investigate Apple’s warning to politicians and journalists about potential state-sponsored attacks on their iPhones.
  • The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology is also considering summoning Apple representatives to discuss the alerts.
  • Despite suspicions of government involvement, ministers have downplayed the severity of the incident and questioned Apple’s security, while Apple has declined to attribute the attack to any specific state.
