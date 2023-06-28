Indian economy shows strong rebound amidst global challenges: RBI Governor

  • RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das states that despite global uncertainties, the Indian economy has made a strong comeback, being one of the top-growing large economies.
  • India’s financial sector remains stable, with sustained growth in bank credit, low non-performing assets, and adequate capital and liquidity buffers.
  • In the light of banking turmoil in advanced economies, regulators globally must reinforce their commitment to maintaining a stable financial system while tackling emerging challenges like cyber threats and climate change.
