Indian economy shows strong rebound amidst global challenges: RBI Governor

- RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das states that despite global uncertainties, the Indian economy has made a strong comeback, being one of the top-growing large economies.
- India’s financial sector remains stable, with sustained growth in bank credit, low non-performing assets, and adequate capital and liquidity buffers.
- In the light of banking turmoil in advanced economies, regulators globally must reinforce their commitment to maintaining a stable financial system while tackling emerging challenges like cyber threats and climate change.