Indian edtech battle heats up as Vedantu joins unicorn club
Profitability remains a challenge for Vedantu and its rivals, because the flood of capital that has flowed into the Indian edtech market is intensifying price competition and a race to recruit the best teachers.
Vedantu is just one of five edtech unicorns in India.
The intense battle for market share in India’s edtech market stands in contrast to China, which announced a sweeping crackdown on after-school tutoring companies in August, requiring all existing companies to register as non-profit and barring foreign investment in the industry, in part to reduce pressure on parents and children.