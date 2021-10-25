    Indian edtech battle heats up as Vedantu joins unicorn club

    • Profitability remains a challenge for Vedantu and its rivals, because the flood of capital that has flowed into the Indian edtech market is intensifying price competition and a race to recruit the best teachers.
    • Vedantu is just one of five edtech unicorns in India.
    • The intense battle for market share in India’s edtech market stands in contrast to China, which announced a sweeping crackdown on after-school tutoring companies in August, requiring all existing companies to register as non-profit and barring foreign investment in the industry, in part to reduce pressure on parents and children.
    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.