Only 5.5% of Indian engineers can code: Report

Only 2.5% of the country's engineers have AI skills

According to a study by staffing company TeamLease Digital, despite advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), blockchain technology, IoT, robotic process automation (RPA), edge computing, and quantum computing in India, with essential tools such as Python, R, TensorFlow, and PyTorch, only 2.5% of the country's engineers have AI skills, and just 5.5% are proficient in basic programming.

As per TeamLease report, metro cities Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai offer the highest salaries for tech job roles, while Jaipur, Indore, and Coimbatore are the upcoming hubs currently in an evolution phase (via)

You think we can become world’s AI factory with such dismal numbers?