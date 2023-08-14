Indian Financial Tech Leaders Support New Data Protection BillAugust 14, 2023 2023-08-14 7:33
Indian Financial Tech Leaders Support New Data Protection Bill
- Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma praises the recently passed Digital Privacy and Data Protection law for advancing India’s digital economy.
- The legislation aims to curb misuse of personal information by online platforms and imposes fines for noncompliance.
- Truecaller CEO Alan Mamedi also expresses support, stating adherence to the incoming regulations won’t significantly impact user experience.
