Subscribe

Indian FinTech sector sees 63% funding drop in 2023

  • In 2023, Indian FinTech sector funding fell by 63% to $2bn, with only five $100 million+ funding rounds and one new unicorn, InCred.
  • Despite the decline, India ranked third globally in FinTech startup funding, and led in digital payments with transactions surpassing the top four countries combined.
  • Alternative Lending and Banking Tech funding also decreased, but growth is expected due to new government regulations and initiatives like the Digital Personal Data Protection Act and the BharatNet project.

RelatedIdeas

5/5
Via
Join 2 million subscribers





subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

More news »