Indian Fintech Start-ups Respond Positively to Central Bank’s Call for Self-Regulation

- RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’s initiation for the establishment of an SRO (Self-Regulatory Organisation) is welcomed by fintech start-ups, foreseen to improve ethical standards and sector competitiveness.
- Fintech firms highlight that such a body will be beneficial to overall sector growth, enabling them to balance safeguarding customers with innovative solutions.
- Concerns persist regarding balancing profitability with a customer-centric approach, compliance costs, and the need for clarity on the impartiality of the proposed SRO.