Indian firms receive government approval for direct listing on GIFT-IFSC’s international markets

- The Indian government has permitted public Indian companies to directly list securities on GIFT International Financial Services Centre’s (GIFT-IFSC) international exchanges.
- The move aims to provide Indian companies with access to cheaper foreign capital, stimulate foreign investment, and diversify the investor base.
- While Indian residents are not allowed to trade or invest in shares of Indian companies on these international exchanges, non-resident Indians and entities from countries sharing a land border with India can, subject to government approval.