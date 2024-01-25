Subscribe

Indian firms receive government approval for direct listing on GIFT-IFSC’s international markets

  • The Indian government has permitted public Indian companies to directly list securities on GIFT International Financial Services Centre’s (GIFT-IFSC) international exchanges.
  • The move aims to provide Indian companies with access to cheaper foreign capital, stimulate foreign investment, and diversify the investor base.
  • While Indian residents are not allowed to trade or invest in shares of Indian companies on these international exchanges, non-resident Indians and entities from countries sharing a land border with India can, subject to government approval.
subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

