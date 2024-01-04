Indian G20 Summit website faced intense cyber attacks in 2023

- The official website for the G20 Summit in India experienced an average of 16 lakh cyber attacks per minute last year, according to the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre.
- Investigations suggest that multiple groups from Pakistan and Indonesia executed the attacks, using methods such as Distributed Denial of Service and defacement attacks.
- Despite the attacks, agencies including CERT-IN, the National Informatics Centre, and the I4C successfully prevented significant damage to the website.