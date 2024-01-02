- In cases of marital discord, female government employees can now nominate their children over their husbands for family pension, according to a new amendment by the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW).
- The amendment applies to cases where the woman has filed a divorce petition, a petition under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, or cases under Indian Penal Code.
- This progressive amendment was formulated in consultation with the Ministry of Women and Child Development and empowers women employees in family pension cases.
Who is the marketing genius behind Steven Bartlett?
Who is the marketing genius behind Steven Bartlett?Grace Andrews, the Marketing Director for The Diary Of A CEO and Steven...Read more