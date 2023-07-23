Indian Government Asserts Tesla to Avail Incentives Under Existing Policies, Denies Special Treatment

  • Tesla is only to apply for incentives under the existing schemes such as Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) for auto and advanced chemistry cells, according to an Indian government official.
  • Despite Tesla’s demands for reduced import duties on electric vehicles in India, the government urges the company to establish a manufacturing plant within the country.
  • Tesla, whose representatives recently met several ministries’ officials and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to settle in India by 2024, according to CEO Elon Musk.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0

Via

Sign Up for nextbigwhat newsletter

Delivered everyday 8 AM. Most comprehensive coverage of the tech ecosystem.

Download Pluggd.in, the short news app for busy professionals