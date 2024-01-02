- The Central Board of Direct Taxes has issued guidelines on how tax deducted at source (TDS) should be calculated for transactions on e-commerce platforms, including the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
- The TDS should be deducted from the final amount inclusive of all charges, such as packaging, delivery, and commissions. However, no other TDS may apply to these extra charges once the TDS is deducted under Section 194-O.
- The guidelines also clarify how to handle TDS when discounts are given by either the seller or the e-commerce platform, and how to adjust for returns and refunds.
Who is the marketing genius behind Steven Bartlett?
Who is the marketing genius behind Steven Bartlett?Grace Andrews, the Marketing Director for The Diary Of A CEO and Steven...Read more