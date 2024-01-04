Indian government considers amending IT rules to regulate AI and deep fakes

- The Indian government is considering amendments to its IT Rules, 2021, to regulate AI and deep fakes, with new provisions potentially requiring AI models to be bias-free and stress-tested.
- The amendments may also address deep fakes and synthetic content, and introduce mandates to prevent platforms from hosting apps without regulatory approvals.
- Despite previous statements suggesting no plans to regulate AI, the government appears to be reconsidering its stance, with efforts to standardize responsible AI development guidelines underway.