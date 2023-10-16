Subscribe

Indian government considers invoking IT rules to combat deepfakes on WhatsApp

  • The Indian government is considering invoking a controversial law that would require WhatsApp to disclose the original source of a message, in response to the spread of AI-generated misinformation, or ‘deepfakes’, on the platform.
  • This move, which would be the first of its kind, has sparked controversy as WhatsApp and Facebook previously challenged the provision, arguing it would undermine user privacy.
  • The government maintains the measure will not impact normal functioning of WhatsApp, while the platform argues it threatens its end-to-end encryption system and could lead to mass surveillance.
