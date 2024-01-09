Indian government given extension to respond to AI and deepfake regulation PIL

- The Delhi High Court has granted the Centre a two-week extension to respond to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning the regulation of AI and deepfake technologies.
- The PIL, filed by advocate Chaitanya Rohilla, calls for action to identify and restrict access to websites hosting deepfakes and AI, and for the establishment of comprehensive guidelines.
- The court emphasized the complexity of the issue and the need for the Union of India to devise necessary regulations, with the next hearing scheduled for February 19.