Indian Government Investigates Alleged GST and Customs Duty Evasion by Chinese Phone Manufacturers

- Chinese handset makers Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, Vivo, and Oneplus are accused of evading GST and custom duties worth INR 1108.98 crore and INR 7966.09 crore respectively over the past five years.
- Show cause notices have been issued and investigations initiated, with the companies being urged to settle their tax debts alongside any applicable interests and penalties.
- The major Chinese brands reportedly had a cumulative turnover of approximately INR 1.5 lakh crore in India in FY2022, employing over 155,000 people in manufacturing, sales and operations.