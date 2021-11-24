    Indian Government is encouraging EVs but will not stop registration of ICE vehicles

    • The government is encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles and the use of alternative fuels like ethanol, bio-LNG, green hydrogen, but it will not stop the registration of internal combustion engine vehicles, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday.
    • Addressing virtually an event organized by industry body Indian Chamber of Commerce(ICC), Gadkari further said he is also trying to encourage the use of 50 percent ethanol in aviation fuel.
    • The road transport and highways minister noted that the sale of EVs has increased as people are giving good responses.
    Daily.