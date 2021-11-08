Indian Government Likely To Take ‘middle Path’ On Crypto Bill: Report

HomeNewsIndian Government Likely To Take ‘middle Path’ On Crypto Bill: Report
The cryptocurrency bill will reportedly take into account the technological developments in the digital asset space which the earlier draft lacked.
A high-level inter-ministerial committee constituted by the finance ministry has examined the policy and legal frameworks and recommended the introduction of CBDC as a digital form of fiat money in the country.
India’s cryptocurrency market expanded 641 percent in the past year, driving the growth of digital currencies in central and Southern Asia, according to a report by Chainalaysis.