    Indian Government Likely To Take ‘middle Path’ On Crypto Bill: Report

    • The cryptocurrency bill will reportedly take into account the technological developments in the digital asset space which the earlier draft lacked.
    • A high-level inter-ministerial committee constituted by the finance ministry has examined the policy and legal frameworks and recommended the introduction of CBDC as a digital form of fiat money in the country.
    • India’s cryptocurrency market expanded 641 percent in the past year, driving the growth of digital currencies in central and Southern Asia, according to a report by Chainalaysis.
