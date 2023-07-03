Indian Government Plans Direct-to-Mobile Broadcast Stack

  • The Indian government is looking to establish a policy framework for a broadcast stack, projecting video content directly to mobiles via terrestrial TV towers, potentially through a joint venture with Prasar Bharati and private industrials.
  • The implementation of a broadcast stack could reduce the current strain on broadband capacity from video streaming services and reinvigorate the underused Prasar Bharati terrestrial network.
  • The D2M broadcasting platform will ensure strategic independence and continuously deliver critical public content during disasters, while also encouraging the growth of local content distribution.
Via

