FILE PHOTO: A sign is pictured outside a Google office near the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California

Indian Government Plans to Make Tech Giants Pay for Using News Publishers’ Content

The Indian government is planning to make Big Tech companies such as Meta, Google, Apple, and Microsoft, among others, pay Indian publishers – newspaper and digital platforms – for using their content on their respective platforms.

If implemented, the new law will force Big Tech companies to pay digital news publishers a share of the revenue earned via using their original content. Such a revenue-sharing model between internet companies and news publishers will be built along the ones prevalent in Australia and parts of European Union.

0
0
0
0
0
0

Welcome to NBW, the short news app that brings you all the important news, opinions and insights on Web3 ecosystem (beyond crypto).

Get the newsletter

Tech News in shorts

NBW app by nextbigwhat brings you short news around Web – right from latest news on metaverse, crypto, blockchain or government policies.

» more from web 3

Load More