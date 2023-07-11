Indian Government Probes Financial Records of Edtech Giant Byju’s

- After resignation of its auditor and three board members, the Indian Ministry of Corporate Affairs has demanded an examination of Byju’s financial records.
- This probe, due within six weeks, could potentially be escalated to the Serious Fraud Investigation Office depending on the findings.
- This issue compounds existing pressure for Byju’s: it’s currently renegotiating a $1.2 billion term loan after breaching debt agreements and is attempting to raise more than a billion dollars to overcome financial hardships.