    Indian government speeding up the work to introduce cryptocurrency bill in winter session.

    • The Finance Ministry is racing against time to introduce the planned bill on cryptocurrency in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament.
    • If cryptocurrency is treated as a financial asset, which gives steady returns over a period of time, then it would be a financial asset under the jurisdiction of the RBI. But given the volatility of the cryptocurrency market, steady returns are not guaranteed, officials say.
    • If cryptocurrency is treated as a tradable asset, then SEBI will regulate the sector.
