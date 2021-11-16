Indian government speeding up the work to introduce cryptocurrency bill in winter session.

HomeNewsIndian government speeding up the work to introduce cryptocurrency bill in winter session.
The Finance Ministry is racing against time to introduce the planned bill on cryptocurrency in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament.
If cryptocurrency is treated as a financial asset, which gives steady returns over a period of time, then it would be a financial asset under the jurisdiction of the RBI. But given the volatility of the cryptocurrency market, steady returns are not guaranteed, officials say.
If cryptocurrency is treated as a tradable asset, then SEBI will regulate the sector.