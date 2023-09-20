Indian Government to Launch Data Protection Board and Relevant Rules within 30 Days

- Data Protection Board (DPB) to be established under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act within the next month, clarified Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
- Three-tier transition timeline for compliance with the legislation includes longer timeframe for government entities and non-digital companies, with larger tech companies expected to comply promptly.
- The Act mandates a consent-based mechanism for user data collection, prescribes penalties for data breaches, and allows the government to block platforms following two violation instances.