Indian Government to Launch Data Protection Board and Relevant Rules within 30 Days

  • Data Protection Board (DPB) to be established under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act within the next month, clarified Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
  • Three-tier transition timeline for compliance with the legislation includes longer timeframe for government entities and non-digital companies, with larger tech companies expected to comply promptly.
  • The Act mandates a consent-based mechanism for user data collection, prescribes penalties for data breaches, and allows the government to block platforms following two violation instances.
