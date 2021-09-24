Indian govt, Amazon partner to ramp up startup innovation

The MeitY Startup Hub, an initiative of the Indian government’s Ministry of Electronics and IT has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Amazon Internet Services, according to a statement from the e-commerce giant on Friday.

Through the AWS Startup Ramp program, startups will gain access to AWS Credits, a community of experts, technical training and support covering cloud architecture, cost optimization, security, and scalability readiness.

The MeitY Startup Hub on the other hand will facilitate and organise government-backed innovation challenges to help startups focused on the public sector scale their solutions.