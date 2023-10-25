Indian in-app purchases see 71% increase, boosting economic outlook

- India’s economy experienced a 71% surge in in-app purchases during the first half of 2023, a trend expected to continue during the festive season.
- The festive season in India provides a strategic opportunity for marketers, with app installations peaking in October and early planning beginning in September.
- Remarketing conversions outperform non-organic installs during the festive season, showing a 24% growth in Android conversions, but a 47% rise in fraud rates necessitates stronger anti-fraud measures.