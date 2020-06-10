Indian institutes fail to make it to top 100 in QS global rankings (economictimes.indiatimes.com)

Via

Three institutes — IIT-Bombay (172nd), IISc Bangalore (185th) and IIT Delhi (193rd) — feature among the top 200, while 21 are in the first 1,000. Fourteen have slipped in rank compared with last year, while four have improved their standing.

