Indian insurtech startup Onsurity secures $24M in funding led by World Bank’s IFC

- Onsurity, an Indian startup offering subscription-based insurance solutions to small and medium enterprises, has raised $24 million in a Series B round led by the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation.
- The startup aims to fill the insurance gap for Indian businesses, offering a range of services including health checkups, fitness memberships, and cyber risk insurance.
- With the new funding, Onsurity plans to expand its customer base, invest in technology, and build an AI engine to propose specific products to SME customers based on their risks.