Indian investors in the dark as cryptocurrency ads gather steam

According to Dr Pavan Duggal, a seasoned Supreme Court advocate and a cyber law expert, few players are asking Indian investors to invest in cryptocurrencies, primarily because there is a big legal vacuum that exists in the country.

There is a lack of appropriate capacity building and awareness among the Indian investors about legal capabilities and nuances of cryptocurrencies.

“The government cannot be a mute spectator while open calls are being made asking Indian investors to invest into cryptocurrencies. Without appropriate homework on the legalities of cryptocurrencies in India, merely prohibiting players from asking Indian investors to invest crypto currencies would also not work,” Duggal elaborated.