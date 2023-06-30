Indian IT Minister Accuses Twitter of Bias Under Dorsey’s Leadership

- Rajeev Chandrasekhar, India’s IT Minister, accused Twitter of consistently violating Indian laws and not efficiently removing misinformation under Jack Dorsey’s leadership.
- Twitter’s plea against the government’s orders to block tweets and accounts related to the farmer protests was dismissed by the Karnataka High Court, and the company was fined Rs 50 lakh.
- Chandrasekhar emphasized that every company, regardless of size or home country, must comply with Indian laws, referring to the IT rules enacted in October 2022.