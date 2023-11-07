Indian IT Ministry blocks 22 betting and gambling apps following money laundering charges

- The IT Ministry has blocked 22 ‘illegal’ betting and gambling sites, including Mahadev Book and Reddyannaprestopro, following money laundering charges against Mahadev Book’s promoters.
- The blocking requests came from the Enforcement Directorate, which has been investigating the case for 1.5 years and estimates the funds involved could be as high as Rs. 6,000 crore.
- The press release did not specify whether the apps were blocked under Section 69A of the IT Act, which allows the government to block apps on specific grounds, including national security and public order.