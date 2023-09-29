Subscribe

Indian IT Ministry to pause online gaming self-regulating bodies amid tax concerns

  • India’s IT Ministry might delay the finalization of self-regulatory bodies for real money online gaming until views from different government ministries are harmonized.
  • The decision follows a GST council tax rate increase for wagering online games from 18% to 28%, causing massive tax evasion notices served to multiple gaming businesses.
  • The self-regulatory framework’s evolution and security concerns over Chinese companies’ involvement in the industry also require harmonization, say unnamed sources.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Via
Join 2 million subscribers





subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

More news »

Total
0
Share
nextbigwhat We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
Dismiss
Allow Notifications