Indian IT companies, including TCS, Accenture, and HCL have hired as many as 2,000 to 15,000 new people in the first quarter of this financial year. However, this is quite a small number of new recruits as compared to the number in previous quarters.

In contrast to an average of 40,000 hires per quarter over the previous three, IT industry behemoth Accenture only hired 12,000 individuals in the most recent quarter that ended in May.