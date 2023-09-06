No Result
- The Union Ministry of Education will collaborate with Adobe, leveraging the Adobe Express application to spur children’s creative expression and digital literacy in classrooms.
- By 2027, the partnership aims to provide Adobe Express-based training and certification for 20 million students and 500,000 teachers.
- Adobe will grant schools countrywide free access to Adobe Express Premium and facilitate the professional development of educators.
