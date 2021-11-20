    Indian music industry’s first-ever NFT series launched by Sonu Nigam

    • The NFT collection was launched in London to appeal to the thriving diaspora looking to stay connected to their roots, featuring the popular music icon’s journey and work.
    • The NFT series will include Nigam’s single ‘Hall of fame’.
    • Some of the highest NFT collections sold are: Jack Dorsey selling an autographed tweet for $3 Million, singer Grimes selling a 50-second video for $390,000 and digital artist, Beeple, also selling a unique video, for $6.6 Million.
    Daily.