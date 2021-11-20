HomeNewsIndian music industry’s first-ever NFT series launched by Sonu Nigam
Indian music industry’s first-ever NFT series launched by Sonu Nigam
The NFT collection was launched in London to appeal to the thriving diaspora looking to stay connected to their roots, featuring the popular music icon’s journey and work.
The NFT series will include Nigam’s single ‘Hall of fame’.
Some of the highest NFT collections sold are: Jack Dorsey selling an autographed tweet for $3 Million, singer Grimes selling a 50-second video for $390,000 and digital artist, Beeple, also selling a unique video, for $6.6 Million.