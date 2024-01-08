Indian mutual funds’ assets under management surpass Rs 50 lakh crore

- The total assets under management (AUM) of the Indian mutual funds industry has exceeded Rs 50 lakh crore for the first time, with a significant contribution from systematic investment plans (SIPs).
- The total AUM has seen a growth of around six times in the last 10 years, with an increase of over Rs 10 lakh crore in the last year alone.
- December 2023 saw a record high of Rs 17,610 crore flowing in through SIPs, and the number of unique investors rose to 42.1 million, a significant increase from 19.1 crore in December 2018.